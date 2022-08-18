- News from Russia and Ukraine: The Russian side said that the Ukrainian army planned to launch a large-scale artillery attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant; the Russian army attacked the temporary settlement of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine and other targets; Zelensky’s latest speech… | daily economic news
- Russian foreign minister rejects proposal to demilitarize area around Zaporozhye nuclear power plant Lianhe Zaobao
- Russian Defense Ministry: Zaporozhye nuclear power plant will be shut down if Ukraine continues shelling Lianhe Zaobao
- Ukrainian president warns: Zaporozhye nuclear power plant disaster will threaten the whole of Europe Lianhe Zaobao
- Zelensky warns: Russian bombardment of nearby Ukrainian nuclear power plant will threaten the whole of Europe if nuclear disaster occurs Lianhe Zaobao
- See full coverage on Google News
See also High temperature weather in many European countries has led to frequent wildfires in many countries – yqqlm