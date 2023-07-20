News leak on Messina Denaro, confidential files offered to Fabrizio Corona, a carabinieri marshal and a Mazarese politician under house arrest

by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

During the night, in the province of Trapani and in Milan, soldiers of the Provincial Commands of Palermo and Trapani, supported by the Carabinieri of the Provincial Command of Milan, executed 2 orders of precautionary custody under house arrest, ordered by the Judge for Preliminary Investigations of the Court of Palermo at the request of the local…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «News leak on Messina Denaro, confidential files offered to Fabrizio Corona, a marshal of the carabinieri and a Mazarese politician under house arrest appeared 1 minute ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

