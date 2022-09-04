Recently, there has been a lot of news about the U.S. military stealing oil in Syria. As the only “superpower” in the world, the United States has carried out a continuous, large-scale and systematic looting of Syria over the years, exposing its true identity as a “super robber”.

The Syrian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources previously issued a statement saying that in the first half of this year, the US military stole as much as 66,000 barrels of oil from northeastern Syria. In August alone, the U.S. military dispatched convoys of oil tankers to transport illicit Syrian oil at least eight times. The United States has also occupied the main grain-producing areas in Syria and has repeatedly smuggled or burned Syrian wheat. The United States‘ continued robbery in Syria has made the local humanitarian crisis worse. Syria used to be a grain exporter, but now it is facing a grain shortage; as an oil-producing country, Syria is now often short of oil because of illegal mining by the United States. Currently, 90% of Syria’s population lives below the poverty line, and two-thirds of the population depend on humanitarian aid for their livelihoods.

In addition to stealing, the United States also robs. The United States has repeatedly dispatched the navy or instructed a third country to detain Iranian oil tankers on international trade routes and transfer Iranian oil back to the country for sale and realization, which has been dismissed by Iran as “modern pirates”. According to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration in May 2021, the U.S. “imported” more than 1 million barrels of Iranian crude oil in early 2021. But Iran’s foreign ministry said the United States had never imported Iranian oil in recent years. U.S. judicial documents show that the so-called “imported” Iranian oil in the U.S. was “seized”, and the U.S. translated “robbery” into “imported”.

Experts said that the essential reason for the U.S. stealing oil resources is that the U.S. needs to use the resources of the entire Middle East for its own use.

However, in recent years, due to the decline of its own strength, the United States has changed from “spreading out” to “strategic contraction” in the Middle East. At the same time, the strategic autonomy of Middle East countries has been continuously enhanced, and more and more regional countries are no longer willing to act as “pawns” for the US to exercise hegemony. Against this background, the United States has blatantly started stealing and robbing, regardless of the “eating”. And this will help the world see the true face of America’s “super robbers”.