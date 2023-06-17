News Observation丨Three years after Floyd’s death, violent law enforcement in the US police system is still widespread – yqqlm

News Observation丨Three years after Floyd’s death, violent law enforcement in the US police system is still widespread

CCTV news client news more than three years ago, African-American Freud died under the kneeling pressure of white police. Today, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the results of a related investigation, showing that there are systemic problems such as racial discrimination in the police station where the incident occurred. In fact, violent law enforcement exists widely in the American police system. For more than three years, the Floyd case, which caused a sensation in the United States, did not make the United States face up to the long-standing problems of violent law enforcement and systemic racial discrimination, and then make substantive changes.

On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, an African-American man, died after a white policeman knelt and pressed his neck for more than 9 minutes. Subsequently, protests and demonstrations broke out in many places in the United States, protesting against the unfair treatment of African Americans for a long time, calling for racial equality, and calling for police reform.

However, the Floyd case did not stop similar phenomena. In the past three years, a large number of African-Americans have continued to die due to violent law enforcement by the US police, and calls for the realization of racial equality and the reform of the police system in the United States still sound from time to time.

Jasmine the Protester: How many more protests do you need to make a point? How many more times do you have to pray to the police to treat us like human beings. How many more times do we have to fight for basic human rights in order to be able to live in America? Is it this way.

Douglas Sloan, vice president of the National Association for the Colored People: To this day, we still see institutionalized and systemic racial discrimination in this country. How to deal with racism, which persists and thrives in modern American society, is one of the greatest challenges facing this country.

Protester Tamra: We took five steps forward and fifteen steps back. I’ve been asking my friends, I asked my dad yesterday, what do you think, do you think that’s changed? All I asked were African-Americans, and they all answered no without hesitation. So obviously, there were positive things that were happening at the time, but as time went on, everything seemed to be erased and even returned to the original state.

US police reform bill becomes bipartisan political arena

The reality is that a large number of social problems in the United States have become bargaining chips for politicians from both parties to compete for political interests. After the Floyd case, some members of the US Congress tried to promote the “George Floyd Police Fairness Act”.

In March 2021, the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives passed the police reform bill. However, after the bill was submitted to the Senate, it was deadlocked, and it was difficult for Senate Republicans and Democrats to reach a compromise on the content of the bill. So far, the police reform bill has not been passed by the Senate, and the US police reform bill has completely become a political arena between the two parties.