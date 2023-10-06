Headline: Cuban Pork Company Owes Thousands of Pesos in Payments to Producers

By Hugo León

According to reports from Cuban state media, the news Provincial Pork Company is facing severe backlash as it owes a significant amount of freely convertible currency (MLC) to numerous pork producers. Agreements made in 2022 and the early months of 2023 remain unpaid, leaving producers frustrated and struggling financially.

One such producer, Alejandro Sosa Rodríguez, has been waiting for over eight months for the payment of over 1,500 MLC that the company is obligated to pay him. Frustrated with the continuous flow of excuses from the company, Rodriguez took to the “Acknowledgment of receipt” section in the newspaper Juventud Rebelde to bring attention to his case. This is the second time he has approached the newspaper, while the company remains unresponsive.

Rodriguez initially sent a letter in June, denouncing the delay and irregularities regarding the debt owed to him. He highlighted that he was not the only one facing this ordeal, as thousands of other producers were also awaiting payment. Company representatives have repeatedly claimed that they are still in the process of paying those who sold meat to them in November 2022. As of June this year, only 25 debts out of over a thousand had been settled.

In meetings with company directors, Rodriguez was met with excuses citing banking obstacles and a deficit in foreign currency financing. In late May, the director of the company urged Rodriguez to have faith, promising that the debt would eventually be settled. However, the contract stipulated a 90-day payment period, which had long expired by the time Rodriguez wrote to the newspaper.

Adding to the frustration, a company official visited Rodriguez in August and proposed paying him with feed. However, the offer came with a catch – Rodriguez would have to pay nearly 80 thousand pesos as compensation. Unwilling to accept such terms, he also discovered that the feed they proposed was in short supply, and even if he agreed, he would have to wait for other producers to receive their feed first.

Rodriguez called upon the Higher Business Management Organization responsible for the pork industry to address the issue and provide a solution. The ongoing problem of non-payment is impacting not only individual producers but also affecting the overall price of the product. In just four years, the price of pork has increased tenfold, making it increasingly unaffordable for consumers.

Cuba, which had been self-sufficient in pork production between 2010 and 2017, has seen a significant decline in the sector. The country aimed to produce 220 thousand tons of pork in 2020, but progress has regressed, leading to more producers abandoning the sector.

As the news Provincial Pork Company continues to face criticism and protests from unpaid producers, urgent action is needed to rectify the situation and stabilize the pork industry in Cuba.

