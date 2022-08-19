A year ago, the U.S. ended a 20-year military presence in Afghanistan as the last U.S. transport plane took off from Kabul International Airport. When the U.S. military left, the Kabul International Airport fell into chaos, and the U.S. military fired several times, causing local casualties.

U.S. troops leave Kabul airport in a hurry, gunshots continue to cause heavy casualties

On the evening of August 15, 2021, after the Taliban announced control of the Afghan Presidential Palace, some Afghan people flocked to Kabul International Airport, which was guarded by a considerable number of American troops at that time.

A video posted on social media showed intense gunfire as more people tried to storm the Kabul International Airport terminal. There were many children in the crowd. A U.S. military official said that at that time, the U.S. military fired guns into the sky to calm the chaos.

During the day on the 16th, gunfire sounded again at the scene. On the same day, the U.S. military fired warning shots into the air many times, triggering a large-scale stampede and causing casualties. This photo shows US soldiers pointing their guns at them, warning them not to approach.

Residents of Afghanistan:I saw three people (lost), but there may be more. The situation was bad, it was chaos.

The chaos and tragedy led to the U.S. evacuation of personnel from Afghanistan causing dissatisfaction from many parties. At the press conference held at the time, some reporters questioned the US withdrawal plan, and the defense of the then US Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby sounded very weak.

John Kirby, then a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Defense:But it’s not a perfect process, and planning doesn’t always predict everything.

Until August 22, 2021, a large number of Afghan people still gathered outside Kabul International Airport, and gunshots could be clearly heard at the scene. NATO officials revealed that since August 15, 20 people have died in or around Kabul airport.

A few days later, on the 26th, a suicide bomb attack outside Kabul International Airport killed at least 170 Afghan civilians. Some wounded and witnesses said that some of the victims were not actually killed by the explosion itself, but the US military fired on the crowd after the explosion, causing more casualties.

Casualties in Kabul Airport Bombings:I wasn’t injured by the explosion, it was the U.S. military who shot us. My hand was wounded, here too. I can’t remember what happened next. The number of casualties (actually due to the explosion) was not large, it was the Americans who fired and used tear gas that caused a lot of casualties.

Casualties in Kabul Airport Bombings:When the suicide attack happened, I hid in the river. Then I felt a bullet hit my back. There were no Taliban fighters near me at that time. I thought the bullet was coming from the front of me and I was sent here with a gunshot wound.

Witnesses to Kabul Airport Bombings:I fell while running away. At that time I heard a lot of gunshots, a lot of people should have been killed or injured because of the shooting.

The tragedy at Kabul Airport is the worst testimony to the US war in Afghanistan. A number of foreign media also reported on the chaos at Kabul airport, accusing the Americans of making mistakes and making the Afghans pay for it.

One World News TV channel in India reports:The Afghans are actually paying for America’s mistakes.

Bill Rogio, editor of The Persistent War Magazine:Military officers should know what a hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan’s largest city means. This is not a “decision” this is a “mistake”.

Afghan media person: I witnessed the US military shooting and killing civilians at the airport

Today, a year later, order at Kabul International Airport has been restored, but for those who witnessed it, the scene of the hurried withdrawal of the US military is still fresh in their minds. Recently, an Afghan media person said in an interview with a reporter from the main station that he had personally witnessed the US military shooting at civilians at the airport on August 16 last year. And what he experienced changed his life.

Headquarters reporter Li Shuangxi:The high wall on my right is the outer wall of the airport, everything is back to normal now, but this time last year a lot of local Afghans gathered around the airport and tried to climb over these walls to get inside the airport and leave the country.

At present, the Kabul International Airport has restored order, and more and more international routes take off and land. But in August last year, Fayaz was also one of the large numbers of Afghan people waiting to be evacuated.

Afghan self-media reporter Fayaz:When we entered the airport, the airport was packed and even getting into the airport was difficult and we almost couldn’t get in.

Fayaz, 26, faces high personal risk as a journalist in Afghanistan, where bombings occur from time to time. But what Fayaz saw at the airport made him eager to convey the voice of Afghanistan to the world.

Afghan self-media reporter Fayaz:They (the U.S. military) will even shoot directly to disperse the crowd and make the crowd retreat to complete the mission. We saw, they shot directly at people, and five or six people were killed at a distance from us. They also shot a girl.

Fayaz, whose trust in the United States was shattered by seeing this scene, left the airport. He said that before leaving the airport, he heard that the U.S. military had promised people that they would evacuate everyone, but then the incident happened when a U.S. military plane took off and ran over civilians, and it was obvious that they lied again.

Afghan self-media reporter Fayaz:They (the U.S. military) promised everything to the people. They say “we will assess all of you” “give you a spot in the terminal” “take you to a safe room” “protect you elsewhere” “we will save you 100%”…they just want to use them words to deceive everyone.

In September last year, when the U.S. military left, Fayaz went to the airport again as a media person. At that time, the airport was not yet open to the public. What he saw inside the airport was very bad, and a lot of facilities were deliberately damaged.

Afghan self-media reporter Fayaz:Everything people could use was smashed, but these were not foreign militaries and NATO’s. These things are the property of the (Afghan) government and the Afghan people. But NATO and the US military destroyed them all.

Fayaz said he was heartbroken at the sight of a large number of people crowding planes out of Afghanistan at the airport. He now hopes to stay in Afghanistan to contribute to the country’s construction. If Afghanistan can usher in peace and stability, and people live well, they don’t need to go to foreign countries to live in exile.

Afghan self-media reporter Fayaz:As a media employee, I try to show the world a real Afghanistan and let the world know that Afghanistan is not what they see in Western media.