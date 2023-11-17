News Roundup: Elections in Argentina, Pedro Sánchez’s Government, Miss Universe in El Salvador, and More

– First the truth: All about the elections in Argentina and more

This Sunday, Argentines will decide their next president in a runoff between the ruling party’s Sergio Massa and the opposition candidate Javier Milei. Find out who they are, what they propose, and how and where to vote. Learn about the 5 challenges the new president will face and the differences between blank, null, and contested votes. Additionally, read about how Pedro Sánchez achieved support to form a government and how Venezuelan President Pedro Sánchez achieved the confidence of the Lower House to be sworn in as President of the Government after uniting the vote in favor of 179 deputies.

The permanence of former Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard in the ruling Morena benefits the party founded by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as well as his campaign to repeat the presidency, according to experts consulted by CNN.

The Miss Universe pageant scheduled for this Saturday in El Salvador has captivated the interest of many in the Central American country. Meanwhile, the dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over the territory of Essequibo continues, with Venezuela ignoring the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice to rule on the case, after Guyana asked the ICJ to stop the referendum called by Venezuela for December 3.

On a lighter note, the list of Latin Grammy winners has been announced, with the ceremony being held for the first time outside the United States.

Added to this, new videos show Alec Baldwin handling at least one prop gun during the filming of the movie “Rust,” days before a deadly shooting on the set. And discover the mission to save the Andean bear in the depths of the cloud forest of Peru, as well as the latest updates on the hurricane season and a remote corner of Asia.

Lastly, Elon Musk receives backlash for agreeing with an anti-Semitic post on his social network X, and an impressive advance is made with the 3D printing of a hand with bones, ligaments, and tendons.

Share this: Facebook

X

