Today’s Focus: Xi-Pu meeting: Russia’s high-profile, medium-low profile, Xi Jinping is embarrassed! Iran joins, and the anti-US camp flashes. How can the West take over? The roles are subtle, spanning anti-American and anti-communist organizations. Does India want to be a fisherman?

In the past two days, one thing the world has focused on is that President Xi Jinping of the Communist Party of China has gone abroad for the first time in more than three years and embarked on a trip to Central Asia. China‘s foreign ministry said it was the “most important diplomatic activity of the head of state” that China had carried out before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Xi Jinping traveled to Kazakhstan on Wednesday (that is, today) to attend the “Shanghai Cooperation Organization” summit in Uzbekistan on Thursday.

The SCO currently has 8 full member states, including China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, etc. There is also Iran, which is in the process of acceptance and waiting to join. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif are also expected to attend the summit.

On the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and in the case of Russia’s defeat in the war, whether Xi Jinping will meet Putin has become the focus of attention.

Russia’s ambassador to China Andrey Denisov and Putin’s foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said separately last week that Putin was expected to meet Xi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. Ushakov said the summit with Xi would be “very important”.

On the Chinese side, at the regular meeting of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held on the 13th, spokesman Mao Ning refused to disclose whether Xi Jinping met with Putin.

It can be seen that China and Russia have adopted opposite methods of propaganda regarding whether the heads of the two sides will meet or not.

1. First of all, what are the reasons for Russia’s high profile and China‘s low profile?

Follow-up question: Both China and Russia have their own calculations. If the two sides meet, how will they get what they need, or what common interests do they want?

2. Do you think the CCP will adjust its relationship with Russia based on how Russia won or lost in the war? Why? Does the CCP make such a decision to its own advantage or disadvantage? “News Talk”

In addition to the meeting between Xi Jinping and Putin, let’s pay attention to the other two heads of state participating in this SCO summit.

One is Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi. Iran was previously classified as a “rogue state” by the United States.

Therefore, the outside world is now paying attention to whether the Chinese, Russian, Iraqi and other regimes will unite to form a camp to confront Western countries led by the United States. After all, the SCO has also been increasingly seen in recent years as a check and balance against the alliance of the United States and its allies in the Asia-Pacific region, underscoring China‘s increasingly confrontational attitude with the United States.

3. Do you think it is very likely that they will form an anti-US camp?

4. Do you think the US-led Western countries are ready for the confrontation between the two camps?

We have noticed that another head of state attending the SCO summit is Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India’s role is very delicate. He is both a member of the “SCO” and a member of the “Quartet Security Dialogue”, which can be said to have straddled two opposing camps.

5. How do you see India’s role in this?

6. We just talked about some of the goals of Xi Jinping’s Central Asia trip, including (showing that the CCP still has a reliable partner, sending a signal of the anti-US camp…). What do you think the purpose of this trip is? Can he achieve these goals?

