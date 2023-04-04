After a start full of applause, Udinese has pulled the brakes without. The Friulians have lost many points along the way and are now back in the left column. The European dream has almost vanished, even if not mathematically yet, and in the end the finger can only be pointed at the coach. At Udinese, nothing is ever taken for granted. Literally anything can happen this summer. Becao, Beto, Pereyra, Samardzic, Deulofeu etc… whoever has the most, the more. We will see what the decisions of the Pozzo family will be. In the meantime, the names of possible replacements for Sottil came out.