News Udinese | Ag. Samardzic: “Lazar is now happy in Udine. On the future…”

After failing to move to Inter during the summer transfer window, Lazar Samardzic he became one of the cornerstones of Sottil’s Udinese first and then Cioffi’s. Today, his agent Karsten Rickart spoke to Sportitalia to take stock of his client’s future.

“Lazar has always been a professional, through and through. Obviously he was disappointed after failing to move to Inter, who wouldn’t be? However, she is only 21 years old and this certainly wasn’t his last chance, it’s all behind him now. As you can see, he immediately focused on Udinese and once again demonstrated his worth. Another year as a starter in Friuli it will certainly be useful for his career“.

The agent on Juventus

“We have done well so far not to comment on the rumors. Juve is a great club, with great history, but so are other clubs. His contract is still in force until 2026 and the important thing for us is to understand where he can grow best, which steps are most beneficial for his career.”

“Lazar is now happy in Udine, he is ready for the next step but we are in no rush. If there is something in the future that can benefit all parties involved, we will definitely talk about it. At the moment he is one of the most interesting players in the league.”

November 24 – 2.55pm

