News Udinese – All the dates of the Austrian training camp / As many as 4 friendlies

All dates for the Austrian retreat were presented yesterday. Let’s see in detail what the next four friendlies will be

Udinese is preparing for next season championship. Just in the last few hours, important information has arrived about the start of this new vintage. The retreat in Austria has been confirmed in all respects, even if first there will be the usual week of training in Udine on the fields of the Bruseschi sports centre. Yes will leave for Bad Kleinkircheim on July 17th and it will remain until the end of the same month: the 29th. The director Collavino communicated that four friendlies will be played in that period of time. The first will be on July 19 against a local representative. The second on 22 July against Pafos. Then the double commitment against the German teams qualified for the next Champions League. Leipzig on 25 July and Union Berlin on 29 July. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the new director Federico Balzaretti. Here are his words

July 6th – 10.55am

