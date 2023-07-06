Home » News Udinese – All the dates of the Austrian training camp / As many as 4 friendlies
World

News Udinese – All the dates of the Austrian training camp / As many as 4 friendlies

by admin
News Udinese – All the dates of the Austrian training camp / As many as 4 friendlies

All dates for the Austrian retreat were presented yesterday. Let’s see in detail what the next four friendlies will be

Udinese is preparing for next season championship. Just in the last few hours, important information has arrived about the start of this new vintage. The retreat in Austria has been confirmed in all respects, even if first there will be the usual week of training in Udine on the fields of the Bruseschi sports centre. Yes will leave for Bad Kleinkircheim on July 17th and it will remain until the end of the same month: the 29th. The director Collavino communicated that four friendlies will be played in that period of time. The first will be on July 19 against a local representative. The second on 22 July against Pafos. Then the double commitment against the German teams qualified for the next Champions League. Leipzig on 25 July and Union Berlin on 29 July. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the new director Federico Balzaretti. Here are his words

July 6th – 10.55am

© breaking latest news

See also  Argentinian soccer player addicted to cocaine | Sports

You may also like

Venezuelan Opposition Leader, María Corina Machado, Disqualified from...

Inclusion, a qualitative leap in Paralympic sport in...

Increasing Gun Violence Mars America’s Independence Day Celebrations...

Udinese – Ausilio on Samardzic: “The squad needs...

Local content in the oil sector: the Ivorian...

Between the Natural and the Spiritual: Let’s explore...

KLEIN K10A colorimeter reception

The largest flag in America | Info

Beach near Ulcinj on the list of most...

Another House Consumed by Fire in Central Havana:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy