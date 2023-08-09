News Udinese – Allegri smiles / Pogba returns to training in the group

The Livorno coach can smile, Pogba’s ordeal seems to have come to an end. The footballer has returned to training with the team

Udinese continues to work in view of the first championship match against the Old Lady. We know Max Allegri’s team will be very tough, but at the same time we also know that we will need a super performance to be able to put the Turin team in difficulty. Furthermore, in these hours there is some good news for the coach from Livorno. The world champion soccer player in 2o18, Paul Pogba has returned to team training. Yesterday the midfielder played a good part of the practice match in reduced ranks with the rest of the team and as a result the candidacy for a place within the Juventus median is starting. The question that interests Udinese fans, however, is: Will there be against the Friulians? To date hard to know, but the chances are still low given that everything will be done not to risk the player. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the market. Pereyra rejects Besiktas: the latest <<

August 9 – 08:38

