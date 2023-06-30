News Udinese – Antonelli: “Big players from Serie A want Udogie, but he’s from Spurs”

The player’s agent has had his say on the future of Destiny Udogie. There are several teams that want to close the deal for the former Udinese

The agent of Destiny Udogie, Stefano Antonelli had his say on the former Juventus footballer and Spurs betrothed. There was no shortage of very interesting information for a true talent of our football. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go immediately to listen to all the statements. “Destiny’s story is clear, he is owned by Tottenham. The only question mark is that having changed the technical guidance they have also changed the way they play, going from 3-5-2 to 4-3-3″. He continued: “The Postecoglu coach is more than convinced that Destiny will find all the space you need. To date, the Italians are also calling because it is thought that Destiny needs another step in a big player like the neroazzurri or the rossoneri”. At the end of everything, Antonelli was keen to specify that the former Juventus fullback remains a Tottenham player. Changing quickly speech, do not miss all the details of the Zarraga affair

June 30 – 09:16

