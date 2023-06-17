News Udinese – Arslan: “I had offers in Europe, but I wanted Australia”

German footballer of Turkish descent Tolgay Arslan commented his decision to go to play for a new team in Australia. A moment that certainly surprised several of his fans, but apparently a choice that had been whirling in the midfielder’s head for some time now. Here are all the background of the negotiation: “I had a voice inside me that I was going to play in Australia”. The footballer then continued: “In January I talked about it with Udinese and the team offered me a contract that ran for the next four seasons”. Finally: “I felt too strong a call from Australia and that’s exactly why I decided. I also had several offers from Europe”. A choice of the heart, but above all a decision that no one would have ever expected until a few days ago. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on another expiring player. Here is the new team for Tucu Pereyra <<