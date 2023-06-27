News Udinese – Arslan: “Wow? One of the best defenders I’ve seen.”

The midfielder who has just moved to Australia has had his say on the Brazilian defender in the center of the transfer market. Here are all his words

The German midfielder of Turkish origins had his say on a former teammate of his. Here you are the thought ofTolgay Arslan towards Rodrigo Becao. Both have shared the Udinese shirt for many seasons, but this also seems to be the summer of farewell for both of them. Let’s not waste any more time and start with the declarations: “I played with Rodrigo Becao for 3 years at Udinese. One of the best defenders I’ve seen in Serie A. Very fast and very strong. It was very difficult for the opponents to play against him”. Arslan does not mince words and indeed praises the central defender’s plays. Now we can do nothing but try to understand who the Brazilian’s next team will be. Even if Tolgay also in this case has his own idea: “It’s very probable that a name of this caliber could end up in another big league.” Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the future of Mathues Martins. Here is his next team

June 27 – 12:39

