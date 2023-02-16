Home World News Udinese – At San Siro to get results again: the press review
World

News Udinese – At San Siro to get results again: the press review

by admin
News Udinese – At San Siro to get results again: the press review

The team coached by Andrea Subtil today the preparation path that will lead to Saturday night’s match against Simone Inzaghi’s neroazzurri will continue. We are talking about a difficult match, in which two teams will battle each other from the beginning to the end of the match for the final three points.

The bianconeri can finally embrace Adam Masina again. The Moroccan fullback has recovered from the terrible knee injury and is ready to give his contribution to the Juventus cause. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the press review <<

© breaking latest news

See also  Ukraine-Russia, what happened today - the Republic

You may also like

“Putin must choose, defeat or negotiate” according to...

“Political instability and negative perception”: Solomon Islands have...

Over 25 thefts in the territory of Lercara...

To the friends of Mondoperaio – Is it...

Moscow will not allow the Nord Stream to...

Polish defense minister: Poland cannot provide fighter jets...

«We will ask you to help us with...

The serious shipwreck of migrants off the coast...

Nikki Haley for US presidency: Former US diplomat...

Lufthansa, computer system failure caused by a railway...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy