For Gasperini, bad luck seems to have no limits, just in the last few hours it has become official for a defender to raise the white flag

The team coached by Gian Piero Gasperini continues to experience a moment that is anything but lucky. Just in view of tomorrow afternoon’s match, a real defensive emergency is activated. Orobics will certainly have to do without George Scalvini who yesterday afternoon confirmed his ankle injury (sprain involving the ligament) and probably not only him. Right now the Dea coach is looking for solutions in view of a decisive match and one can’t go wrong, especially after this month of February which has been a nightmare for all Goddess fans. In the meantime, let’s see who is the second defender who has to raise the white flag in view of tomorrow afternoon’s match.

As previously mentioned, Scalvini is not the only one who will have to give up on the match against Udinese. Just in the last minutes the confirmation of the injury by Jose Palomino. Even the Argentine is forced to miss tomorrow’s match and now it’s up to the former Genoa coach to look for possible solutions. The starting defense seems to be already written, as available and positional players are counted but until the end there could be some last minute surprises.

The three owners — Surely two of the three seats will be reserved for Raphael Toloi (who will play on the right) e Weight of Djimsiti (ready to work on the left). A small doubt remains for the central defense. Right now Merih Demiral seems to be in the lead, but Caleb Okoli’s return as owner (after some time) could also be possible. The former Cremonese defender hasn’t taken the field since the first part of the season and now it could be time to return. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss Mr. Sottil’s statements on the eve of the match. Here is the black and white press conference << See also Attanasio, the trial in Congo for the killing of the Italian ambassador is underway

