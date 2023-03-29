Udinese is preparing for the next league matches. In view of Sunday’s match, don’t miss the point on the injured rossoblùs

Udinese continues to work in view of the next championship matches. All the national teams are returning to Bruseschi these days, ready to resume the hard training sessions of coach Andrea Sottil. If the bianconeri will have to do without two starters in defense (Rodrigo Becao and Nehuen Perez), Bologna are not sure they can take full advantage of it. At the moment there are two forwards who cannot be present at the next championship match. Let’s take stock of the absences also at the rossoblù home in view of the match that will be played at 12.30 on Sunday.

The first center forward who has raised the white flag for more than a week is Marko Arnautovic. The Austrian footballer had started this year in a sensational way, scoring six goals in the first meetings but after a long injury and with the change of coach everything seems to have changed. To date, Marko isn’t even sure of a starting position, given that in the last two games he has always played from the bench. Now he is working in view of the next matches and he will try in every way to be able to recover him in view of the final rush of this championship.

Not just Arnautovic — Besides the former West Ham footballer too Joshua Zirkzee he is not yet at his best and raises the white flag in view of next Sunday. An ankle problem is affecting the second season in Italy of the striker famous for his goals, but also for his haircut. Also in this case Motta will try to recover it as soon as possible and as long as he is absent Musa Barrow will take care of taking his place.

March 29, 2023 (change March 29, 2023 | 09:02)

