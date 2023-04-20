News Udinese – Bad news from Bruseschi / Differentiated for Beto

The center forward of the Portuguese national team Beto is not yet at his best and today a real problem arises for coach Andrea Sottil

It’s approaching in big steps the next championship match for Andrea Sottil’s team. Sunday’s match against Cremonese is worth a lot for several factors. The first is certainly the return to victory, given that Udinese has no longer been able to express their football since the international break and in fact they have scored eight goals in three games. The second is to go back to playing early season football. Only with the great sacrifice made at the beginning of the year can we return to winning continuously and to do so we will need everyone, without exception. Let’s go do the point on the conditions of all players who are not yet in top form at the moment.

Yesterday the Bruseschi sports center didn’t get any good news. A very important footballer like the Portuguese center forward, already in the national team like Beto is not yet at his best and yesterday he concluded only one session but different from his teammates. His presence in the next championship match is still at serious risk, but coach Andrea Sottil is already studying possible solutions to find the right balance even in the event of his possible absence. Here’s who he could replace the Portuguese footballer.

possible substitutes — At the moment on top of all seems to be the Nigerian Isaac Success who also in this case could be joined by captain Pereyra, also to redeem the previous performance that was anything but positive. Another tactical idea could be to give the Macedonian a chance from the first minute Nestorovsky. To date he has never had great opportunities (except in the final match) his big chance could come today. Quickly changing the subject, don't miss the latest news from the outgoing market. Four players ready for a big one: that's who

