On the occasion of his presentation, the Albanian talent analyzed Sunday’s match at 12.30 between the Neroverdi and the Friulians

Sassuolo is preparing for this Sunday’s match at 12.30 against coach Udinese Andrea Sottil. We’re talking about a match not to be underestimated between two top-level teams. On the one hand, the two companies are experiencing opposing moments, to say the least we have a Sassuolo that after so many difficulties seems to have managed to find a balance, mainly due to the return of Berardi, and on the other side Udinese, which appeared tired and with limited ideas. The new attacking midfielder of the neroverdi spoke about the match.

At the press conference to present him as a new player of Sassuoloshot arrived at the end of the market after the departure of Traorè, Nedim Bajrami spoke about Sunday’s match against Udinese for the Emilians: “Against them it will be a very physical match. They are a team that plays one-on-one. We have to play our game and play as well as possible.”

Bajrami’s words — The former Empoli then also spoke of Andrea Pinamonti: “The first week with the team went well. I found players I already knew but the others also welcomed me very well. Last year, then, I met Pinamonti in Empoli and I felt very comfortable, both on and off the pitch. I hope you come back as soon as possible with the team”. The situation concerning the black and white squad is complex, let’s go and see all the latest before the next championship match. A recap on the situation and the moment that the bianconeri are experiencing. Here’s everything you need to know << See also Monkeypox, the UN: "Racist and homophobic information on the virus"

February 11, 2023 (change February 11, 2023 | 17:01)

