News Udinese – Balzaretti announces the return of Deulofeu / Here is the date

News Udinese – Balzaretti announces the return of Deulofeu / Here is the date

The Juventus team has formalized the return of an important player like the Spaniard. Here are the words of director Balzaretti

Federico Balzaretti announced the first big event of his adventure in black and white. Just yesterday afternoon, together with director Collavino, he opened the conference that led to the renewal of Gerard Deulofeu. He spent some excellent words on the Spanish footballer and above all he said his opinion on the possible return. Gerard will leave on Monday with the whole team and will go to work in Austria together with his teammates. However, it is difficult for him to touch the ball or force his hand too much, given that his recovery has not yet been completed. It will take some time before “Gerry” can return to being the splendid footballer who has enchanted all the fans over the past two seasons. Now we can’t do anything but go and see all the details of this renewal which is a wonderful sign at the start of the market. The point on the negotiation that led to the extension

