News Udinese – Balzaretti introduces himself to the fans / Here's what you need to know

News Udinese – Balzaretti introduces himself to the fans / Here's what you need to know

The new director of the technical area will introduce himself to all the insiders and say the first words to the fans. That’s when it will happen

Federico Balzaretti is ready to start his new career as director of the technical area. The ex Vicenza wants to show off and is ready for the first confrontation with all the journalists. This Wednesday at the Dacia Arena will be presented the last name of the management black and white and above all the point will be made on the season that will start only a few days later. This July 5th will be essential to discover the personality of the manager who will have to manage the whole team over the next few years. For Balzaretti this is a very important challenge also because it will happen to a director of unique depth and caliber like Pierpaolo Marino. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. A real challenge begins with the manager of the neroazzurri Beppe Marotta. Trubin is the protagonist, who will win

