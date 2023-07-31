Home » News Udinese – Balzaretti speaks: “Jaka Bijol is already a leader”
The new director of the technical area had his say on the Juventus team and his new position. Here are the statements

The director of the technical area was interviewed by Messaggero Veneto and there was no lack of important statements regarding his arrival in Udine. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go immediately to see his words about the Juventus club. His first approach with the Friuli Venezia Giulia team. “Here there are players who represent a foundation for the club, but also talents who can make the leap in quality in other clubs in 2/3 years. I have found a solid base, where the sense of belonging is felt. The personality has no nationality: Bijol, even if it’s only the second year that he’s here, is already an Italian”. Words to be weighed immediately, given that Balzaretti is not hiding and gives a suggestion on who the captain could be during the next year. Don’t miss out on the latest on the outgoing market. Here comes the new Becao <<

