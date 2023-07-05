News Udinese – Balzaretti: “We don’t need to sell”

Udinese is preparing for the new season and the new director Balzaretti was presented (as well as the calendar) today

Just a few hours ago the new director of the black and white technical area presented himself, we are talking about Federico Balzaretti. The former Roma player has been pursuing a career as a manager for some time and after the past between the Capitoline club and Vicenza, finally comes the first chance of weight in a club with a great reputation. In fact, Federico will replace the former Pierpaolo Marino who, in his own way, wrote the history of Italian football and also that of Udinese. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go listen right away the first word of the new director of the Friulian technical area. Here’s the thing about the inbound and outbound market.

“The market has just started. Udinese doesn’t need to sell it is a solid company. He knows how to value important players and sell them to top teams. There’s no need to do so but we know that, if offers of a certain type should arrive, we’ll evaluate like all clubs do”. These are the first words of Balzaretti who immediately announced a classic Udinese-style transfer market. No players will be non-transferable and everyone will have the right price. The former footballer always relies on the scouting area, here are his words: “One of the our strength is the scouting area extraordinary who knows how to replace players properly in case top players leave”.

The words about Samardzic

—

“We are in love with Samardzic, as are other teams given his qualities. To date, however, there is talk of a player from Udinese and we are very happy to have him in the team and be able to enjoy his plays. If should an important offer arrive we will sit down and discuss. The idea is to still enjoy it but the market is long and can lead to different scenarios”. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the new calendar for the Juventus club. Here are the thirty-eight days

July 5th – 3.28pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

