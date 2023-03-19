The Portuguese and Nigerian footballers spoke at the end of the match. Here are their statements on last night’s match

Udinese enjoying last night’s victory, a game played perfectly from all points of view. The opponents went into crisis under the play of a team that gave everything and in the end takes home three points that are worth both for prestige and for the classification itself. At the end of the match there was plenty of time to listen to the players who gave their opinion on this victory. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go listen right away the words of two of the markers. The first is Portuguese Beto and the second, however, is the Nigerian Kingsley Ehizibue.

Let’s start with the statements of the Portuguese footballer who commented on this success in this way: “I’m happy to have scored in a very important moment of the match. The repetition of Silvestri’s penalty was undoubtedly my fault. After today, we are proving that we always want to do more“. The former Portimonense charges everyone in view of this final championship rush. There is less and less left to go, but Europe seems to still be within reach, especially if the Juventus team continues to play in this way. Now let’s move on to the words of the former Cologne footballer.

Speak Ehizibue — "We want to continue this way also during the next races. I'm very happy for tonight's victory and at the same time I'm also very tired". A Kingsley who really gave everything on the pitch from the first to the last moments of the match and is enjoying his second goal in the Italian top division. Just the Nigerian he was one of the strengths to achieve this success. Quickly changing the subject, don't miss all the latest news from last night's match. Here are the marks that were assigned to the bianconeri. Udinese's report cards

