News Udinese – Beto no news / Sottil thinks about possible solutions

The centre-forward Beto continues to work ahead of this Thursday’s match against Napoli. The latest on his recovery

The Portuguese center forward Beto continues to work ahead of the championship match between Udinese and Napoli. There is talk of a fundamental challenge for the season for both teams. The bianconeri have a great need to reach Bologna at the top and try the assault on the final eighth place. The Neapolitans can’t wait to be able to celebrate the long-awaited Scudetto. The match will also be awaited by all Neapolitan fans who are preparing for a real exodus in Udine. There is no good news for Andrea Sottil’s team. Most likely the team will have to do without a fundamental player like Beto, let’s go and see them all the latest on his form.

The Portuguese center forward he failed to have his say during the last championship match. The lumbago that hit him the day before the match did not allow him to take the field. Six days after the match against Lecce, we must hope for his return even if it is very difficult. If the absence of the first black and white striker should be confirmed, the coach has already thought about possible solutions. Here’s how you could take the field to counter Napoli.

The possible solution — From the first minute it should be confirmed the ownership of Ilja Nestorovski. The Macedonian bomber failed to show off during the match against Lecce and this Thursday he has the great chance to redeem himself despite a lackluster test. Behind him there should be Tucu Pereyra even if until the end you can never be sure, given that Florian Thauvin is also looking for some more space to show off. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next meetings. The latest on the championship match << See also American Scholars Expose the Dark History of Aboriginal Boarding Schools Ministry of Foreign Affairs: The United States Is Not Worthy of Being a "Human Rights Defender"_Xinhua News

2 maggio – 10:30

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

