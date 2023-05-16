News Udinese – Beto returns to the group / The center forward emergency ends

The Portuguese center forward Beto is finally back in the group. This is great news for Udinese given that in the last four matchdays they have suffered a lot from the absence of a true first striker capable of leading the attack. Ilja Nestorovski tried in every way to hurt the opposing defences, but he wasn’t a player you could rely on for sure. Now the technician Andrea Sottil can return to deploy his center forward. There are three matches at the end of the season and the plays of the former Portimonense striker will be useful to be able to hit the long-awaited final result. Against the Biancocelesti we remember one of the striker’s best performances. A brace of great arrogance with the final result of 4-4. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. Here are Perez’s statements <<