Home » News Udinese – Beto returns to the group / The center forward emergency ends
World

News Udinese – Beto returns to the group / The center forward emergency ends

by admin
News Udinese – Beto returns to the group / The center forward emergency ends

The Portuguese centre-forward is finally back from his back injury. The center forward emergency for Mr. Sottil is officially over

The Portuguese center forward Beto is finally back in the group. This is great news for Udinese given that in the last four matchdays they have suffered a lot from the absence of a true first striker capable of leading the attack. Ilja Nestorovski tried in every way to hurt the opposing defences, but he wasn’t a player you could rely on for sure. Now the technician Andrea Sottil can return to deploy his center forward. There are three matches at the end of the season and the plays of the former Portimonense striker will be useful to be able to hit the long-awaited final result. Against the Biancocelesti we remember one of the striker’s best performances. A brace of great arrogance with the final result of 4-4. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. Here are Perez’s statements <<

16 maggio – 18:02

© breaking latest news

See also  Conquer one small town at a time, because the tactics of the Russians in the Donbass have changed

You may also like

Pokémon cards are missing in Japan

Iliad grows more and more: mobile goods and...

Sarkozy sentenced to three years in prison, one...

Paris Court of Appeal upholds former French President...

Exclusive Morata: “Juve, win for Pogba!”

Sarkozy sentenced on appeal to three years in...

Usa, debt ceiling negotiations: Biden cancels trip to...

France, Sarkozy sentenced to three years in prison:...

Wiretapping scandal, Sarkozy sentenced on appeal to 3...

“Banderas a half mast”, preview of Medalla’s fourth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy