News Udinese – Beto still out / The Portuguese’s recovery times

Center forward Beto is still out with back problems. Let’s see the possible recovery times from the injury

Never like yesterday he served in attack Beto’s weight to be able to face two giants such as Federico Baschirotto and Samuel Umtiti. A few hours after the kick-off, however, there was news that was anything but positive for all the fans of the Juventus team. The Portuguese centre-forward had to raise the white flag due to a lumbago that put him out. Now the team has to do its utmost to try to recover it in view of the next meetings. Just last night the confirmation arrived that the team without its first striker it’s too hard to find the square in the last 20/30 meters of the pitch.

The ultimate info speak (as said previously) of a lumbago. To date it is difficult to be able to quantify the extent of the problem and above all the damage. All that remains is to wait for all the necessary medical examinations in the next few days to be able to give a more in-depth answer to all those who hope in his return. In this case the two-day postponement of the match for next Thursday’s game (initially scheduled for Tuesday) which saw Napoli and Udinese face off could be decisive. Let’s hope that the Portuguese will be able to recover and have his say already during this midweek shift. In the event of an injury, here’s who could be the substitute.

The possible substitute — See also Ukraine latest news. The Russians advance towards Kharkiv Without Gerard Deulofeu, without Isaac Success and above all without Beto, Andrea Sottil is in clear difficulty. Finding a square now becomes really difficult and there is no weight right up front. Yesterday the choice fell on Ilja Nestorovski, but the Macedonian has shown that he no longer has the qualities of the past and in fact suffered a lot from the plays of his opponents. We just have to wait and hope for a good resolution of the problem. Quickly changing the subject, don’t lose all the marks cast last night. Here are the Lecce-Udinese report cards <<

April 29 – 12:08

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

