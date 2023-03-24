Central defender Jaka Bijol is not only surprising with the club team, but also with his country. Performance point

The central defender Jaka Bijol is continuing to play excellently. Arrived last summer from CSKA in Moscow, in a very short time he managed to become aware of his qualities and above all a starting shirt within Udinese. Three games were enough to become one of the irreplaceable within Andrea Sottil’s team. Always playing for a club on the left side of the table has brought many benefits. The first is definitely a staggering increase in its market value. The second, on the other hand, has allowed him to become a point of reference even within his country. Let’s go and see how Jaka behaved yesterday with his Slovenia.

The former CSKA started against Kazakhstan and played a game of absolute depth, given that the three fundamental points have arrived to be able to qualify for the next European championship. Bijol performed well from the very first moments of the race and also thanks to his performance, a victory arrived which could be fundamental for the purposes of obtaining the first two places in the group. If Jaka is now a fixed pivot, we cannot say the same thing for the other Slovenian player who wears the Friulian shirt.

Lovric's performance — The midfielder Sandi Lovric took over only in the last twenty minutes in a decisive and tense match. After his entry into the field, however, came the winning goal. A good goal that could allow him to get a starting shirt also in view of the next appointments with his national team. Quickly changing the subject, don't miss all the latest news from the outgoing market. In the last few hours there has been a real shake-up regarding the Pereyra situation. The agent's words changed everything. Here is the captain's decision <<

March 24 – 08:46

