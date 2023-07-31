News Udinese – Bijol and Silvestri are out / That’s when they’ll be back

The team has to do without Bijol and Marco Silvestri. That’s when these two fundamental players for coach Andrea Sottil will return

The two main pivots of the Juventus defense are not yet at their best. The situation for Andrea Sottil’s boys is not the simplest given that during this training camp they both had to pull back during the last test match against Union Berlin. Marco Silvestrihe didn’t even go onto the pitch and made room for second goalkeeper Daniele Padelli right from the start. For Jaka the situation is different, as he regularly appeared in central defense from the first minute. However, due to an intervention, he had to step aside and make room for Abankwah. A situation that must be kept under control also because we are talking about two very titular players for the former Ascoli coach.

To date, however, all fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The two physical problems don’t seem to be serious and consequently over time they will be able to return to the field and take their place as owner. Barring unforeseen events already against the Qatari team of Al Rayyan both should be on the field from the first minute. Rightly during the preparation, if a player has some ailments, he does everything to not risk it and it is also a bit what happened with the boys mentioned above.

Not just in defense

Small problems even in the median, since the new arrival Domingos Quina he doesn't seem to be at his best and as a result a few days of rest could also come in this case. We'll see if the Portuguese will be there when training resumes this Wednesday.

