News Udinese – Bram Nuytinck says goodbye definitively: here is the message

News Udinese – Bram Nuytinck says goodbye definitively: here is the message

The former Udinese central defender said goodbye to the team he led as captain over the past few seasons

The central defender definitively said goodbye to Udine and Udinese. Bram Nuytinck it has been for several days returned to Holland (his homeland) to embark on a second adventure with the team with which his career began. Precisely in these hours, however, he did not miss a greeting to all those guys who shared with him the journey in Italy that really lasted many seasons. Here you are the word of the Dutch boy: “After so many beautiful years I left Italy. It was a dream to play in this beautiful league, a dream to play against high-level opponents and a dream to live in this beautiful country. Thank you Udinese and all the beautiful people of Udine. I have had fantastic years with you. You’ve always made me feel at home and I’ll never forget that.” Truly unique words from a captain that the fans are unlikely to forget. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on Samardzic

