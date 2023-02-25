Home World News Udinese – Breaking news! With Spezia we will talk above all about the transfer market
World

News Udinese – Breaking news! With Spezia we will talk above all about the transfer market

by admin
News Udinese – Breaking news! With Spezia we will talk above all about the transfer market

Tomorrowat 18:00, Udinese and Spezia will compete at the Dacia Arena. Udinese are looking for the three points to continue their run towards Europe, while Spezia want to get away from the relegation zone as quickly as possible. The arrival of the new coach, Mr. Simple, will make the Ligurian club even more unpredictable. It will be a thrilling match but the match it could also be an opportunity for the two managements to discuss the transfer market. And this is exactly where we wanted to get <<

© breaking latest news

See also  【Famous columnist】The decoupling of the global economy and the CCP is accelerating | China | The Epoch Times

You may also like

FANTASYLAND: THE CHRONICLES OF YALTAR

Six Nations 2023: Italy scares Ireland, in Rome...

Photo: Biden meets leaders of nine Eastern European...

Alba Morena shares “Nadie” with Marcel Bagés and...

War crimes of the Russian army in Ukraine,...

What’s the Story? Deiaa Haj Yahia on the...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to meet Xi...

Kiev after a year of war, the exhibition...

In San Francisco, Italy builds a bridge with...

In El Salvador about 2,000 people accused of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy