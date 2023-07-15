Home » News Udinese – Brenner has arrived at Bruseschi / The first training session
World

News Udinese – Brenner has arrived at Bruseschi / The first training session

by admin
News Udinese – Brenner has arrived at Bruseschi / The first training session

The Brazilian footballer is officially a new Juventus player. Only yesterday, however, was his first training session with the team

The Brazilian Brenner has officially arrived in Udine. The big hit of the black and white market is ready to entertain everyone with his plays. Let’s remember that it cost Udinese around ten million euros. Not exactly a low figure if we think about his past, but at the same time it reminds us that Brenner almost seemed to be playing in a separate league in MLS. We’ll see if in Italy will be able to confirm and to definitely take off his career. The former San Paolo elf, as previously mentioned, arrived at Bruseschi and immediately got to work with all his companions. First opportunities to get to know a footballer capable of truly remarkable plays. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the outgoing market. The point on Becao

July 15 – 10:26

© breaking latest news

See also  Starfield, Redfall, CMA, upcoming games and more

You may also like

More than 100 people have died from the...

Javier Corcovado, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Germany, Latest Generation activists attacked and run over...

Title: “Russian President Putin Proposes Andrey Troshev as...

Italy guest of honor in England for the...

“No happy birthday”, the controversy over the “unwillingly”...

Caucasus, the agony of Nagorno Karabakh held hostage...

South Korea Devastated by Heavy Rainfall: 24 Dead,...

Monteperdido adds new dates to the “Daño físico”...

The Spanish impulse for a closer Europe

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy