News Udinese – Brenner recovered: he will be there against Catanzaro

The Brazilian footballer Brenner has fully recovered from the physical problems he registered during his retirement. The former Cincinnati will be in the Cup

After a long wait and some friendly clips, we are ready to see live the debut of the Brazilian talent Brenner. The coup of this Juventus summer is ready to show off and show that he can have his say even within a difficult championship like Serie A. We are talking about a player with excellent qualities who, during the past season in MLS, proved to be able to give a hard time to all defenses. In this start to the season he has been held back by a few too many injuries, but now the time has come to show off. Brenner returned to training with his teammates at the Bruseschi sports centre. Not the only news of the day since Aké also reported his first training session with his new teammates. changing the subject quickly, don’t miss the latest on the market. Here’s what’s missing to close Samardzic <<

August 8 – 09:31

