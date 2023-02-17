Tomorrow will be a challenge not for the faint of heart. Two teams that have only one goal: to win. The latest on their bomber jackets

The two teams that will face off tomorrow evening at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in San Siro are expected to have a match they absolutely cannot go wrong. The neroazzurri need the three points to be able to bring home important lengths to win the next qualification for the Champions League. The Bianconeri, on the other hand, need a positive result both to give morale to a somewhat disheartened environment and to be able to continue dreaming of a placement in the next Conference League. Now you can no longer joke or make mistakes and consequently you have to think exclusively about the match. Precisely for this reason we are going to analyze the two strikers who will face each other at 8.45 pm. On the one hand Romelu Lukaku and on the other Beto. Who will be able to redeem himself?

Let’s start with the Belgian centre-forward who is Udinese’s opponent. Romelu since he began this second experience within our championship he seems to no longer be the overflowing player we have seen under the management of Antonio Conte. To date his score it is nothing short of horrendous, given that he has only scored two goals (one in the league on matchday one against Lecce and one in the Champions League against Viktoria Plzen). The numerous injuries knocked him out for some time and as a result a personal revenge is now expected, starting right from tomorrow night’s match. See also Elon Musk pleads not guilty to fraud over Tesla tweets

If Athens cries… — If we talk about Beto, we can’t talk about a bankruptcy season because in any case he scored seven goals in twenty-two appearances. We can be disappointed, however, by his latest performances given that after the five goals scored in less than ten days now his averages are of a completely different kind. We also hope for him that Sunday will be the match in which he unlocks and returns to score frequently. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest in view of the next meeting. Adam Masina is ready to come back <<

