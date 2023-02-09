Home World News Udinese – Correction by the sports judge: the sanction for Becao is triggered
News Udinese – Correction by the sports judge: the sanction for Becao is triggered

The Juventus team works tirelessly and wants to return to victory as soon as possible. Meanwhile rectification of the sports judge for Becao

Udinese continue to work in view of the next championship matches. It will certainly not be easy to be able to continue to make a difference, but the intention is to conquer the victory and above all to return to the top of the standings. The defeat against Turin hurt from all points of view and this is precisely the reason why so much is expected in view of Sunday’s match against Sassuolo. In the meantime, there is some bad news. The sports judge reported one more warning than at the end of the match with the grenades. Let’s see in detail What happens after the sanction of the sports judge.

As previously mentioned a Rodrigo Becao has been assigned a warning which had not been reported after the match between Ivan Juric’s Toro and Andrea Sottil’s bianconeri. This news is certainly a small joke for a player who makes physical play one of his greatest characteristics. The one against Toro is his sixth yellow card of the season and consequently he begins to fill the new warning box. At four (since he has already served one after five yellow cards) the second forced stop will start. Not only the sporting sanction for the Brazilian.

Beyond the damage the mockery

In addition to the sixth yellow card of his season, the centre-back also received a fine of 1500 euros. The fine was aggravated precisely because without Pereyra on the pitch, Becao is the team captain. Nothing really serious for the ex CSKA center back in Moscow, but it remains an unusual curiosity given that we don’t see a decision of this type every day. Quickly changing the subject, let’s move on to the market and above all to the new name identified by the director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino. The new Kvara arrives in Udine: here is the protagonist <<

February 9 – 1.41pm

© breaking latest news

