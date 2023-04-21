News Udinese – Cremo arrives and there is the usual enigma: Lovric or Sama?

Udinese is preparing for the next championship match. A very important challenge. Here are the latest on Andrea Sottil’s midfield

Sunday we take the field and Udinese can no longer make mistakes. After the last three matches, the Juventus team has an obligation to win again. The eight goals conceded and only two scored, in addition to the point in the standings are decidedly too few for a team that at the beginning of the year (according to the president) was aiming for a place in Europe. Now comes the match against a fierce Cremonese who is looking for fundamental points with which to be able to dream of final salvation. Don’t miss out on all the latest on the lineup. It’s still there today a real training doubt: let’s see what we’re talking about.

The midfield is always the unknown for the technician originally from Turin. Also for Sunday there are many question marks for training. The first is the one concerning the duo composed by Sandi Lovric e Lazar Samardzic. Only one of the two will be able to take the playing field from the first minute and today it is a real puzzle. The Slovenian seems to be slightly favored, but everything could still change in the next few hours. In the meantime, here’s who will be the other two players who will complete the median in the best possible way (according to the coach’s ideas).

No surprise — For the other two places there will be no surprises. As usual, the Brazilian will go there Walace in front of the defense and at his side the captain Roberto Pereyra. The Argentine footballer is ready to return to the midfield since that’s what he does best. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s see all the latest news coming from the market. Udinese seems to be serious about a defender who arrives from Union Berlin. The name of Rodrigo Becao’s replacement has been decided. Baumgartl is ready to take Friuli and the Dacia Arena << See also Dead Father Sapienza, the neighborhood of Villa Tasca in mourning, "An important piece of our history"

April 21 – 12:27

