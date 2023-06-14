Home » News Udinese – Dacia towards farewell / Hunt for a new sponsor
News Udinese – Dacia towards farewell / Hunt for a new sponsor

News Udinese – Dacia towards farewell / Hunt for a new sponsor

The historic sponsor of the Friuli team could definitively abandon the partnership. Now it’s up to the team to find a new sponsor

It seems to have to stop one of the longest partnerships in our league. Udinese and Dacia they are ready to part their ways at the end of this June. This becomes a big problem for the black and whites who had one of the best and most important financiers in the Renault group. Now it will be up to the management to find a new Main Sponsor who also wants to sponsor the Friuli stadium. We remind you that together with the writing on the shirts, it would also change the name of the stadium. As a result, the Dacia Arena risks disappearing forever and we’ll see if there will be a return to the ancient Friuli stadium or a new world-class sponsor will be announced in the coming months. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest from the market. Arslan signs for the new club <<

