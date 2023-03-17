Andrea Sottil’s team is preparing for the next championship match. The defense numbers are truly incredible: let’s analyze them

The Juventus team prepares for the next championship match. A game that can be defined in all ways, but not in a simple way. On the other side of the pitch there will be Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri who to date are not only in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but are still the reigning Italian champions. To continue a string of positive results that began a few days ago, you need a top-level match and consequently you can’t get distracted. One of the strengths of coach Andrea Sottil’s team is undoubtedly the rearguard. Let’s check defense numbers who speak clearly.

The performance of the three starters who play in front of goalkeeper Marco Silvestri is of the highest level. With them on the pitch the average is much lower than the goal conceded per game. With Bijol, Rodrigo Becao and Nehuen Perez we talk about 0.74 goals conceded per game certainly numbers that please the team and also those who work with us. Precisely against the Rossoneri in Milan who will also have to do without their reference center forward (Olivier Giroud) another top-level match is expected. Let’s see if the defensive trio we mentioned earlier will be reconfirmed.

The three owners — Between the injury of Adam Masina and the suboptimal physical condition of Marvin Zeegelaar we certainly cannot confirm the usual defensive trio. Not only because these three players are performing in a truly exceptional way, but also because they are the only choices for the coach originally from Turin. Players are ready to battle the devil who should field from the first minute De Ketelaire or perhaps surprisingly Zlatan Ibrahimovic who has finally returned from a long injury. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. takes stock of possible renewals. We don’t just talk about Pereyra << See also Extortion in Pogba, brother Mathias arrested along with three other people

