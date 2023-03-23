Home World News Udinese, Deulofeu alarm: bad news on the Spaniard is coming
World

News Udinese, Deulofeu alarm: bad news on the Spaniard is coming

News Udinese, Deulofeu alarm: bad news on the Spaniard is coming

There is no good news on the condition of Gerard Deulofeu. The Spanish number ten has disappeared from the Friulian radar since the break for the World Cup. The knee reinforcement operation after Maradona’s injury forced him to the pits for a long time and recovery is proceeding decidedly slow.

The Spaniard was expected on the pitch in early May, or at least that was the club’s hope. To see him back on the pitch in just over a month, given his very long absence, Deulofeu should already be working at Bruseschiwhere in these days there is an open day for the media from all over the world.

On the other hand, there is no news of Deulofeu, except those that the same Spaniard gives directly from social media. The former Barcelona – as reported by the Messaggero Veneto – is still in Spain and this definitely complicates the plans of the Friulian leadership. And there’s another big problem ahead of summer <<

