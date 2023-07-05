News Udinese – Deulofeu at the center of the project? / That’s when he’ll be back

Is the Spanish footballer at the center of the Juventus project? Don’t miss out on all the latest details on his possible return to the pitch

Gerard Deulofeu wants to come back to be a point of reference for the Juventus team. The Spanish footballer had to abandon his teammates last January due to a serious knee injury. The operation was successful and he continues his recovery phase day after day. It seems to be only a matter of time before the footballer can once again have his say on the pitch. Let’s see exactly the recovery times for the second striker. To this day we still talk about a couple of months before his reinstatement total in group. Consequently, the beacon of the Juventus attack will not be there during the first month of meetings. We’ll have to wait for the end of September / the beginning of October to see Deulofeu on the field full time. Now it’s up to Mr. Sottil to find a solution that will allow the team to make up for this absence. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. The latest on the Lucca affair

