News Udinese – Deulofeu: “I’m still getting over the shock of the injury”

The Friulian team is working on the pitches and Deulofeu off the pitches. Don’t miss his statements on this unfortunate injury

Udinese continues to work on the field in view of the next matches, in the meantime a fundamental player for Andrea Sottil’s schemes has also returned to have his say: Gerard Deulofeu. We remind the Spanish playmaker that he played until the last match before the break and then a knee problem put him out for the rest of the season. Spanish spoke precisely of this situation and in this case we had the opportunity to discover all the background of the last few months experienced by Deulofeu. Let’s not waste any more time and see them all right away his words about the injury which put him out for way too long.

“I had arrived at one moment of my career in which I did very well every gameThis is how the Catalan ace from Udinese made his debut and he was actually right, given that he was the driver of the black and whites both in the 21-22 and in the 22-23 at least until the bewitched match in Naples. ‘injury suffered against the Neapolitans: ” The shock of the injury I’m overcoming him against Napoli”. Overcoming the stoppage that ultimately compromised the season of the former Watford and Everton footballer among many others is not yet complete. After the comment on the injury suffered against the Rossoneri, there was also a reflection on his partial return to the field in Marassi. See also Turnaround on the Italian hotelier killed in Mexico: his wife arrested, accused of being the principal

The return to the playing field — “I have decided to enter the field against Sampdoria. In those 15 minutes, however, I still felt something from my knee”. Deulofeu then continued: “After the exams I discovered that I should have gone into the operating room”. Just at that moment the footballer’s season ended, dragging the “Udinese is at the top of the standings and fighting for a place in the Europe that counts. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next matches.” The return of Beto and Arslan <<

