In the last few hours, the Spanish center forward Gerard Deulofeu has returned to posting on social media. All the marks left by the operations

Udinese must do without Gerard Deulofeu for some time yet. In the last few hours, the Spanish player has reserved a special message for social media in view of his recovery to come back stronger than before. The post concerned the last intervention and also a small history of previous operations. In this case it was the Spanish talent who put a photo of his knees on Instagram. Both full of scars that explain in the best way the difficult moments experienced by the number ten. In this case the saying can be used very well: “When a picture is worth a thousand words”. Here are the images that represented the legs of the Spaniard after this tough year.

In the first photo (as previously mentioned) all the signs of the operation, but it would be more correct to dwell on the second image where the player has posted a snapshot with the eyes of the Tiger. This represents in the best way the desire to win again and above all to return to play at high levels as we did last season. To date it is difficult to know if this will happen with the Udinese shirt or with that of another club. We can take stock, however, of all the teams that had shown interest in Gerard’s plays up until this January.

He was with suitcases in hand — See also Is the Omicron variant really less dangerous? The last backstory is also the most sensational. This January, Gerard was very close to returning to the Premier League League more precisely to Antonio Conte’s Tottenham. A team in which he could have played in the Champions League, but the injury blew the negotiation right in the last minute. Let’s not forget also the interest of Napoli which in the end fell back on the Georgian phenomenon Kvara. Quickly changing the subject, but remaining on the outgoing market. Do not lose the latest on the future of the Portuguese striker Beto <<

