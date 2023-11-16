Home » News Udinese | Ebosele knocked out in the national team: what filters into his conditions
The Juventus number 2 was ruled out of the 2024 European Championship qualifier against the Netherlands due to injury. Here’s what is known

Bad news for Cioffi regarding the injury situation. Indeed, there is concern over the condition of Festy Ebosele. The Juventus number 2 was ruled out of the 2024 European Championship qualifier against the Netherlands due to injury. At the moment the extent of the stop is not yet clear of the Udinese player who will be evaluated once he returns to Italy.

The official press release

This is the statement from the Irish national team: “James McClean travels to the Netherlands. Will Smallbone and Festy Ebosele have both been ruled out due to injury and they won’t be traveling with the team today, so McClean will come in for the Netherlands game.”

November 16 – 7.18pm

