Udinese continues to work intensely on the Bruseschi fields in view of the resumption of the championship. Sunday afternoon we will take the field for an incredibly important match against a top-level team. Andrea Sottil’s Bianconeri will be on one side and Thiago Motta’s Bologna on the other. Since the Italian-Brazilian arrived in Bologna, the situation has really changed in all respects, with the Bolognese who have become real outsiders. The Udinese coach, however, knows that he must not get distracted and above all we must think game after game. Reason why we go to see one of the ballots that persist in these last hours.

The defense emergency has called and consequently possible alternatives are being sought. There are currently two viable solutions. The first sees a three-man defense made up of Jaka Bijol, Adam Masina and Kingsley Ehizibue (who played as a right arm earlier in the season) with Festy Ebosele starting wide on the wing. The second alternative, however, proposes a three-way defense with Bijol and Masina but alongside them the return of Marvin Zeegelaar after one season and at that point the commitment of Ehizibue in his range.

The favorite choice — To date, the first game idea seems to be slightly favored. It's not easy to predict what the final choice will actually be, but surely Mr. Sottil has clear ideas and already knows how he will take the field in just three days. This could be one great occasion especially for Ebosele which to date has not yet managed to achieve great successes and great minutes. changing the subject quickly, don't miss all the latest news coming from the outgoing market. If Beto were to leave, there are five names for his post. Here's who we're talking about

