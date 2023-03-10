The Juventus team works hard on the Bruseschi pitches in view of the next championship matches. There’s news on the outside

The team led by Andrea Subtil is preparing for the next championship matches. After the good performance against Atalanta, now we need to get back to winning in a match that is anything but impossible and against a club that enjoys a fairly similar position in the standings. We’re talking about the match that will see Udinese on one side and Tuscan side Empoli on the other. Just the match in Bergamo really changed several opinions on one player in particular, we’re talking about Festy Ebosele. The fullback who arrived this summer hasn’t found much space (until now) but everything could have changed after last Saturday’s match. Let’s go and see the latest in view of the next championship match.

The footballer who comes from Derby County wants to be the protagonist at all costs during this season finale. The goal is to launch also in view of next year and a championship that promises to be even more interesting, given that there will be less competition on the two lateral outs. Already against Empolihowever, a surprise decision could come and consequently he might not go to the bench, but the other new summer signing: Kingsley Ehizibue. At the moment the ballot is really wide open and it will be difficult to give a definite answer.

The last idea on the right — With the explosion of Irish talent there will also be more scope for quality to move into the midfield. As a result, the Argentine is captain Roberto Pereyra he could take a leading role in the middle of the pitch and help the team create more scoring chances. Festy's arrival is certainly a great help for the team who now need to know how to reap the rewards. Quickly changing the subject, don't miss the latest on the black and white market. Just in the last few hours, updates have arrived on the Nestorovski situation. The point on the renewal

