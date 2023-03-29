The right-back who arrived this summer spoke about his relationship with the Nigerian national team. Here are his statements to footballlive.ng

In the last few hours, the right lateral has spoken Kingsley Ehizibue of his last appearances with the Udinese shirt. The defender knows that his use is essential in view of the next league matches and above all to close this season in the best possible way. At the same time he said something about him on a topic that is very close to them, we are talking about the call-up for the Nigerian national team. Since he started to find space and above all good performances with the black and white shirt, he also feels ready for a chance together with the nation he has represented since birth. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go listen his statements.

“When I see my teammates being called up for their home country, I would like to live the same moments. Things definitely need to change. I don’t want to stay and train with only ten athletes”. Ehizibue immediately tried to make his great desire and conviction understood in trying to get a shirt for the African national team. It won’t be easy to get it given that the opponents are fierce and not little. At the same time, however, the interview did not end here for broadcaster footballlive.ng. Here is another piece with the opinion of the Nigerian footballer.

A real dream — “I am willing to do anything in order to make this dream come true. I think this is a realistic goal, given that I currently play in Serie A. I think everything is achievable if you work hard and above all if you want to achieve it firmly”. The interview with the fullback ends here. Kingsley will give everything in recent months championship to be able to reach the coveted call-up. It will not be easy to achieve this goal, but he is ready to give everything. Changing the subject quickly, do not miss all the latest in view of the next meetings. The point on injuries in defense<<< See also China, leave Hu Xijin: from Tiananmen Square to the Party's megaphone

March 28 – 10:09 am

