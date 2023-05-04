News Udinese – Final doubts resolved / Here is the starting attack

Udinese together with coach Andrea Sottil has resolved all the last doubts. Here’s what the starting attack could be tonight

Udinese continues to work in view of the next championship matches. This very evening there will be a very important match against a big club like Napoli which could officially become champions of Italy at the Dacia Arena in Udine. Udinese has no intention of making the Azzurri celebrate with all this simplicity, but the team must give everything to be able to make a difference and try in every way to win the final three points. The aim of the bianconeri is to obtain the eighth place finish and the Neapolitan Scudetto party counts for little. Today we’ll play to give everything on the pitch, even if there’s no good news. Here’s which one could be the titular attack tonight at the Dacia Arena.

We know very well that for quite some time both Isaac Success and Gerard Deulofeu are out. The first due to a muscle problem that struck him against the match against Cremonese and immediately after his first goal in this championship. The Nigerian was really unlucky, but now he’s working to try and come back for the last few games. Spanish, on the other hand, is been out for a very long time. The knee injury totally knocked him out and in this case there is very little that can be done. Now all we have to do is see who will be the starting attack tonight.

Space for Nesto — See also Changes in Hong Kong stocks | Some shipping stocks rose in late trading SITC International (01308) rose more than 10% on reports that a cargo ship ran aground in the Suez Canal | Hong Kong stocks_Sina Finance_Sina.com After the match against Lecce, trust will be renewed a Ilya Nestorovsky. The Juventus player wants to make a difference and will try in every way to show off. It is unlikely that the other bomber, the Portuguese Beto, will also be there. The former Portimonense player is still struggling with back problems and consequently will not be able to take part in tonight’s match. Quickly changing the subject, but staying connected on the match theme. Don’t miss the statements from Juventus coach Andrea Sottil. Here are his statements <<

4 maggio – 09:59

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

