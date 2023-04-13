Incoming fine for Juventus side defender Udogie. Here are all the latest news on the accident that happened to the Italian tonight

The Juventus side defender (as announced a few hours ago) was involved in an accident near the center of Udine last night. Fortunately, no one has had serious problems and consequently everyone is free to return to their normal life, but not without consequences. Just in these hours the official statement from Udinese has arrived declaring the guilt of Destiny Udogie and above all that he will be fined as he should be. Let’s not waste any more time and go read right away the official statement released in these hours on the site and on social media and written by the management of the black and white team.

The reconstruction — Over the course of the night just past, the Italian fullback Destiny Udogie has completely lost control of his new Mercedes. The former Verona crashed into a bar and the tables displayed outside it. The bartender’s words were very clear and she defined the crash as a real bomb. As previously mentioned and fortunately for the player, apart from the damage to the club and the car, no one seems to have been really hurt. In fact, just today Destiny is back to training with teammates. An important match against José Mourinho’s Roma awaits him on Sunday evening. His presence is absolutely not in doubt and the player seems to be ready to win again. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Becao packs his bags: it will be goodbye in the summer << See also Usa, Oklahoma: green light to the almost total ban on abortion

April 13 – 5.16pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

