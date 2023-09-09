News Udinese | From caterpillar to butterfly: now Lazar Samardzic must blossom

After the black smoke with the Nerazzurri side of Milan, Laki is ready to take the Bianconeri by the hand. Sottil is counting on his talent

The Serbian midfielder’s talent has never been questioned. The same coach of his national team, Dragar Stojkovic, had exalted him to convince him to wear the shirt of the Balkan selection instead of the German one. Last season Samardzic showed his talent in flashes. Sottil often started him from the bench, preferring solutions that gave more balance to the midfielder. Bitter pills which however did not shake the class of ’02 who actually slowly took over the scene thanks to his flashes of genius.

Then the summer and the promise made to his father to leave Udine to play in the Champions League. The possibility arrived, from the Nerazzurri side of Milan, but the soap opera, as we know, ended with black smoke. Then the hasty return to the squad and the fifteen minute stint against Juventus in the championship opener. A period of time that was enough to make people understand the importance of Lazar in the economy of the Friulian team. A rose in the desert. More or less this was the feeling from the stands, with the awareness of having before their eyes a player different from the others, ready to take on the legacy left by Pereyra (which he could soon embrace again).

Samardzic: Now it’s your turn

The moment has come, that of definitive consecration in the football that counts. It's up to Samardzic to take over Udinese and bring them back away from the hot spots in the league table. Not an easy feat, but certainly within the reach of a player who has everything to become great. Sottil gave him the keys to the midfield, now it's up to him to open up the opposing defenses with goals and assists.

